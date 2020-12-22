MALONE — Frank County medical facilities began receiving and administering COVID-19 vaccines Monday.
Shortly after 9 a.m., 86-year-old Theresa Knapp became the first Alice Center resident to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, beginning a day of voluntary vaccinations for residents and employees at the long-term care facility.
The program is vaccinating consenting residents at clinics set up within the facility, while consenting Alice Center employees are being vaccinated at a separate clinic.
The program will host multiple vaccination clinics and is expected to conclude on Feb. 1, when the final group of Alice Center employees receive their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
As the vaccine’s first doses were administered by Walgreens pharmacists, participants expressed pride in receiving the treatment.
“I decided in the moment,” said Knapp in a press release from the hospital. “I’ve been thinking about it for two (to) three months. This morning, it just felt right.”
Knapp said the vaccine, which is administered through an injection into the muscle of the shoulder did not hurt, and she said she had not experienced any side effects as of Monday afternoon. She urged people to consent to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them.
“Yes, I do think they should (get a vaccine) — but everyone is going to make up their own minds,” Knapp said. “I think it’s the smart thing. We’ve got to stop this thing (the pandemic).”
Many Alice Center employees joined residents in getting their first doses of the vaccine Monday, including registered nurse Kristin Bond, a nurse manager at The Alice Center who assisted with the employee-focused portion of the clinic Monday. Bond, whose husband does not work in health care and who has two small children at home, said she got the vaccine to help protect her family.
“I felt like, for me in my profession and with a young family at home, it was the best decision,” she said. “Getting the vaccine helps me provide a safety net for our children and our household.”
The program will host additional vaccination clinics on Jan. 11 and Feb. 1.
Further north at Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services, Hogansburg, the first 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the facility Monday morning, the health services center announced via Facebook.
More vaccine doses will arrive in the coming months, the post reads, but the first shipment of the vaccine provides “a vital tool in combating the coronavirus.”
“My appreciation goes out to the Indian Health Service in facilitating the distribution of this historic vaccine. I wish we could start tomorrow but we’ve got some plans to put into place first,” SMRT Health Services Director Michael Cook said.
In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended guidelines, the initial shipment of the vaccine will be voluntarily administered to frontline health care workers, tribal police officers and other frontline personnel as soon as next month, according to the post.
“We are fortunate to be getting these vaccines, literally hot of the presses,” SRMT Clinical Director Dr. Benson Kelly said. “I thank Moderna and Indian Health Service for working together. I would encourage everyone to consider getting the vaccine.”
Public vaccinations are to begin in April or May, according to the post.
“Until then, Health Services encourages its clients to begin educating themselves on the vaccine by visiting the U.S. Center for Disease Control’s website,” the post reads.
“This is our chance to win the fight against COVID-19,” SRMT Pharmacy Supervisor Joan Westcott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.