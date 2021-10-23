MALONE — Franklin County Public Health officials reported a total of 162 active cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
Franklin County’s website states there are currently 20 cases of COVID-19 in two of Malone’s three state prisons — 19 positive cases at Bare Hill Correctional Facility and one at Franklin Correctional Facility.
Franklin County is categorized as a high transmission county, according to Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane, who reported that 34% of the county’s cases have been breakthrough positive cases.
Kissane said 39 children tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
According to Kissane, 54.4% of Franklin County residents have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 50% of residents were fully vaccinated, as of Monday.
