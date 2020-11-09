MALONE — An 89-year-old woman, a former Alice Center resident, died Sunday due to COVID-19 complications, officials said Monday.
Hospital representatives reported the death on Monday morning, Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane said. It’s the first death reported in the county.
“It’s certainly not a good day,” Kissane said. “Our condolences to the family and their loved ones and friends — and the community, quite frankly.”
The woman was admitted to Alice Hyde from the long-term care facility, Alice Center, on Oct. 29, Communications & Engagement Strategies official Phillip Rau said in a press release.
It’s the first COVID-related death reported by Alice Hyde since three positive cases on Oct. 30, Rau said in the release, when two residents and one employee were infected. As of Monday, 11 residents and 13 employees have tested positive, Rau added.
In accordance with state guidelines, the facility on Oct. 30 implemented precautions requiring all residents to remain in their rooms and employees to wear full personal protective equipment at all times. It also suspended visitation “until further notice” and has conducted routine COVID-19 testing for employees and residents.
The hospital on Nov. 2, temporarily suspended all non-medical visitation, with limited exceptions for pediatrics, labor and delivery, end-of-life care and patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.