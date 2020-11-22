Franklin County increased its COVID-19 death toll to four as a man died of the pandemic disease Friday at Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone.
Alice Hyde spokesperson Phillip Rau confirmed Sunday that the death took place at the Malone hospital, which is part of the University of Vermont Health Network. Rau said the deceased man was not a resident or staff member of Alice Hyde’s Alice Center nursing home. Rau could not immediately confirm the person’s age and would not confirm the person’s hometown as that is considered identifying information.
It was Franklin County’s second COVID-19 death in two days. All four of its recorded COVID-19 deaths have occurred in the past two weeks, all in the north end of the county. New York state previously recorded one COVID-19 death for the county, but county officials denied it.
Franklin County’s known active COVID-19 cases dropped from 72 on Friday to 59 on Saturday, with five new cases but far more than that resolved, but on Sunday the count rose to 62, with four new positive test results.
The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests in Franklin County declined over the weekend to 0.9% Sunday. The county average of the last seven days was 2.38%.
“Thank you to everyone who is making the effort to wear face coverings, physically distance and sanitize to help our community reduce the spread of the virus,” Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane wrote in her update email. “It is very much appreciated.”
New York state’s positivity rate, as of Friday, was 2.87%, according to the governor’s office. The North Country’s rate rose to 2.2% Friday for a seven-day average of 1.79%.
Essex County does not give daily updates on weekends; on Friday evening it reported 23 active cases of COVID-19. It has had 16 COVID-19 deaths, all tied to an outbreak at the Essex Center nursing home in Elizabethtown that began in August. Two of Franklin County’s four deaths were residents of the Alice Center nursing home in Malone. Neighboring Clinton County has recorded five COVID-19 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.