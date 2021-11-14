Franklin County officials are reporting a recent “spike” in COVID-19 cases that they’re attributing to Halloween. They are asking that everyone wear masks indoors, physically distance from others and meet outside when possible.
“Outside activities are safest but everyone should be aware of their risk and the fact that it could take days to know when someone is positive; this can lead to exposure and illness,” Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane wrote in an email.
On Wednesday, the county reported 40 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of new cases reported in one day in the past month. On Thursday, the county reported 34 new cases. There are now 183 active cases of COVID-19 reported in the county.
The virus is spreading faster here, now, than it was at this time last year. Last year, in the first week of November, Franklin County Public Health reported 49 new cases of COVID-19. That was before the COVID-19 vaccines, back when some travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines for travelers were still in place, and while New York still required masks to be worn in businesses. But, that was also before the highly-contagious delta variant became the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S. This year, in the first week of November, the department reported 154 new COVID-19 cases.
Currently, Tupper Lake has the most active cases of any town in Franklin County, a statistic village Mayor Paul Maroun said he finds “disturbing.”
“People who don’t want to get vaccinated should rethink it,” Maroun said. “It’s not just about them. It’s about the community.”
Franklin County Public Health data from Monday shows 35 cases in Tupper Lake, 29 in Malone and 26 in Harrietstown. Tupper Lake also had 55 suspected cases, with 36 suspected in Malone and 23 in Harrietstown.
One of the current COVID-19 cases is an inmate at Bare Hill Correctional, a state prison in Malone.
Franklin County reported one new COVID-19 related death last week. The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe also reported two new COVID-19 related deaths last week.
In total, there have been 25 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Franklin County over the course of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.