MALONE — Franklin County Public Health will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic every week throughout January and late into February.
In a notice from Sarah Granquist, a public health educator at Franklin County Public Health, drop-ins are welcome but will be limited depending on the quantity of vaccines on hand.
To register for an appointment, visit covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov or call the following agencies for assistance: Community Connections at 518-521-3507; Tri-Lakes Center for Independent Living at 518-891-5295; Office for the Aging at 518-481-1526; or Franklin County Public Health at 518-481-1710.
The registration links for the clinics in February have not yet been created. For updates, visit franklincountyny.gov/residents/covid-19_guidance/.
The next vaccine clinic will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 13 at Malone’s St. Andre Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park. The clinic will have first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people at least 12 years old, as well as Pfizer booster doses to people at least 16 years old. Those who register for a first-dose Pfizer vaccine will be automatically registered to receive their second dose on Feb. 3.
On Jan. 20, a clinic from 3 to 6 p.m. at the St. Andre Outreach Center will offer Moderna first doses and Moderna boosters for people at least 18 years old.
Those who register for a first-dose appointment will automatically be scheduled for a second-dose appointment on Feb. 17.
The last clinic for January will be will be held in Saranac Lake from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Saranac Lake Free Library, 109 Main St. The clinic will have Pfizer booster doses for people at least 16 years old and Moderna booster doses for people at least 18 years old.
In February, Franklin County Public Health has so far planned three clinics, Feb. 3, 10 and 17 — all 3 to 6 p.m. — at the St. Andre Outreach Center.
The Feb. 3 clinic will offer Pfizer booster doses for people at least 16 years old.
The Feb. 10 clinic will be a Pfizer pediatric clinic for ages 5 to 11. Those who receive a first dose at the Feb. 10 clinic will automatically be scheduled for a second dose on March 3.
The Feb. 17 clinic will offer Moderna booster doses to people at least 18 years old.
Transportation options are available to seniors through Franklin County Public Transportation, Franklin County Medicaid Transportation, and Franklin County Office for the Aging.
The public transportation service to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments is free, Granquist said. Arrangements require 24 hour notice. To schedule transportation, call 518-483-9000 during business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Seniors who have Medicaid can schedule transportation to a vaccine appointment by calling Franklin County Medicaid Transportation at 1-888-262-3975.
Seniors may also call the Franklin County Office for the Aging at 518-481-1526 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.