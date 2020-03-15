MALONE — The Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES and its 10 component school districts have made the unanimous decision to close school immediately until at least April 20 due to the coronavirus.
The districts, in collaboration with their respective public health offices, will reevaluate the return of staff and students prior to the 20th to determine whether or not it is safe to do so, according to a news release.
The decision to close schools was made as a preemptive measure to assist in limiting the spread of the virus. Although there are no reports of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of our school communities as of March 15, the Department of Public Health recommends that the best action school districts can take to prevent the spread of this illness in our communities is to limit social interaction, the release said.
“The school leaders in our region take their responsibility to educate and protect our students very seriously and did not make this decision lightly.” FHE BOCES District Superintendent Dale Breault said.
“I am incredibly grateful for the collaboration that has occurred between the BOCES, our 10 component districts, three counties and their respective public health offices to reach consensus on the best course of action during this unprecedented event.
The FEH BOCES and its component school districts have been working diligently in preparation for this possibility and are crafting individual messages to their school communities on how they plan to continue supporting instruction and other essential school services.”
Districts in the FEH BOCES region include:
Brushton-Moira
Chateaugay
Lake Placid
Long Lake
Malone
Raquette Lake
Salmon River
Saranac Lake
St. Regis Falls
Tupper Lake
Below is a tentative timeline for expectations to meet these goals, as stated in the same release:
On Monday, March 16 all faculty and staff should report at 8:00 a.m. to the auditorium for a brief meeting. At this time we are expecting all staff to also report to work on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18.
“We understand that staff will have questions and we will try to answer all questions to the best of our knowledge at the meeting.”
Beginning on Tuesday, March 17, the district will provide breakfast and lunch from 10-11:30 a.m. to children 18 and under. At this time, pick up sites will be at Rainbow Park, Ft. Covington, Generations Park, Hogansburg and Elm Circle Parking Lot, Westville. Parents and guardians may receive food at any location. Students need not be present to pick up meals.
Discussions about how to proceed with providing educational opportunities and further cleaning will also be discussed at the staff meeting. It is expected that student work will be distributed to parents on Wednesday, March 18. Details will be announced to students and parents as soon as possible.
“When all is said and done, it will be impossible to know if we overreacted or did too much but it will be very evident if we under-reacted or did too little. Thank you for all you do every day for our students, and a special thank you for your partnership, professionalism and flexibility during these unprecedented times. Please refer to our district website as we update our information,” the release states.
