OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department has once again partnered with Pulaski Urgent Care to offer free COVID-19 rapid testing to Oswego County residents.
Pulaski Urgent Care will bring its mobile unit to the Scriba Fire Department, 5618 Route 104, Oswego, and provide free rapid COVID-19 testing. The drive-thru clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6.
Registration is required. To register, visit https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BF020203B5C308D4E0530A6C7C162C46 or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. The hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.