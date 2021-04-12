OSWEGO — Appointments are still available for free COVID-19 rapid testing in Fulton tomorrow, April 13.
The Oswego County Health Department is partnering with Pulaski Urgent Care to offer this testing to Oswego County residents. Pulaski Urgent Care will bring its mobile unit to the Cayuga Community College campus, 11 River Glen Drive, Fulton for a drive-thru testing clinic from 8 a.m. to noon.
Registration is required. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/free_covid-19_testing.php or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 to sign up. The hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
