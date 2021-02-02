CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego County Health Department has partnered with Pulaski Urgent Care to arrange for free COVID-19 rapid testing in Central Square on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Pulaski Urgent Care will bring its mobile unit to Paul V. Moore High School, 44 School Drive, and provide rapid COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru clinic from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Registration is required. To register, visit this link: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BA5D2C106B570320E0530A6C7C1689D5 or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. The hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
