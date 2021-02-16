HANNIBAL — The Oswego County Health Department has partnered with Pulaski Urgent Care to arrange for free COVID-19 rapid testing in Hannibal on Feb. 23.
Pulaski Urgent Care will bring its mobile unit and provide COVID tests at a drive-thru clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hannibal High School, 928 Cayuga St.
Appointments are required in advance. There are 140 appointments available. To register, visit https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BB76EF0B3295136EE0530A6C7C16B3A9 or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. The hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Those being tested should wear a mask to the clinic, arrive on time, and remain in their vehicle until they have the test result.
The Feb. 16 clinic scheduled for today in Oswego is postponed due to weather. The clinic will be re-scheduled. Those who had previously scheduled appointments for the Oswego clinic will need to re-register.
