LOWVILLE ─ Lewis County Health System’s free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday on the main hospital campus.
The testing site is located in parking lot No. 6, just past the ER entrance off Route 26, just past the Helicopter Landing Zone. Follow the signs and look for the Lewis County Command Communication Center.
All patients requesting testing must be at least 8 years old and will be asked to provide their name, date of birth, physical address, email address and a phone number to allow for contact tracing and result follow-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.