Free COVID testing set in Lewis County

LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System, in partnership with New York state, will be offering free COVID-19 testing for residents. Beginning July 16, residents can get tested for COVID‑19 at scheduled drive‑up testing sites located on the main hospital campus in Lowville and the outlying health centers. The testing site area will be designated at each location and be outside the office away from patient care areas to ensure the continued safety and wellbeing of office patients who need to see their regular providers.
“We are pleased to partner with New York State to provide increased access to COVID-19 testing,” said Dr. Sean Harney, the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer of Employed Practices. “We hope this will be an additional tool to help control the spread of COVID-19 in our community and limit the effect of this pandemic for our North Country neighbors.”
Free COVID-19 testing will be offered three days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Two nurses will staff the drive-thru test sites, one from Lewis County Health System and one from Lewis County Public Health. Samples will be sent to an off-site state-designated lab. Results are expected to be reported in three to five days.
Patients requesting testing must be at least 8 years of age and each will be asked to provide their name, date of birth, physical address and a phone number to allow for contact tracing and result follow-up.
Designated NYS COVID-19 testing site dates and locations include:
Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, adjacent to the emergency department: July 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30; Aug. 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27 and 31.
Beaver River Health Center, Beaver Falls, July 29 and Aug. 19.
Harrisville Health Center, Harrisville, July 22 and Aug. 12.
South Lewis Health Center, Lyons Falls, Aug. 5 and 26.
The drive-through testing is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
