MASSENA — The village of Massena has KN90 masks to distribute to residents of the village and town of Massena.
Distribution will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Building and Code Enforcement Office, located at the Massena Fire Department.
The masks have been allocated to the Massena community by New York state and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until all masks have been distributed, as quantity is limited. Distribution is limited to one per household member.
For more information, contact James Caruso at 315-769-6803.
