MASSENA — Town and village of Massena residents will have an opportunity to receive a free KN95 mask when they’re distributed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday at the Building and Code Enforcement Office, located at the Massena Fire Station, 34 Andrews St.
The doors will be open to the public during those hours, and James Caruso from the Building and Code Enforcement Office will be distributing the masks. Quantities are limited, with approximately 1,000 masks available for distribution on a first-come, first-served basis. They will be limited to one per household member.
The masks have been allocated to the community by New York state for distribution to residents.
KN95 masks use multiple layers of synthetic material to protect individuals from outside particles. The masks feature a seam down the middle that makes it possible to fold the masks in half. The masks use ear loops to secure the face covering.
They are better than surgical masks or cloth masks, according to ECRI, an independent nonprofit organization improving the safety, quality and cost-effectiveness of care across all healthcare settings worldwide. They are most appropriate in cases where the individual doesn’t expect to come into contact with bodily fluids.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said while the masks aren’t graded for use by medical professionals, “it’s graded pretty well for your average citizen,” and he suggested residents get one on Monday.
“Definitely, it’s anything that we can try to do as we hopefully get on the downturn,” he said.
Mr. Paquin said in addition to the masks, he encourages individuals to get vaccinated.
“I would ask the citizens throughout Massena, if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please seriously consider taking the vaccine. Medical science has shown that it is safe. It is effective. We all understand this. It doesn’t necessary prevent actually catching the virus. However, if you do catch the virus and you are vaccinated, the symptoms will be much milder and the chances of going into the hospital are far, far, far less. So, please, I would encourage everyone to do their part to consider getting a vaccination,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.