CANTON — Free, 100%-cotton reusable masks are still available through the town and village, a stock within a larger, 1.5 million-mask supply manufactured by Hanes and provided to New York by the federal government.
Of the 38,000 masks given to St. Lawrence County, the village and town of Canton each received 2,000 masks, and the village of Rensselaer Falls received about 100 masks to distribute.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said the town has distributed a little over 1,000 masks to various workplaces and individuals.
To make arrangements for no-contact delivery or pick-up at the municipal building, people are encouraged to contact Ms. Ashley, at 315-386-2962 or mashley@cantonny.gov, or the town clerk’s office, at 315-386-3735 or townclerk@cantonny.gov.
