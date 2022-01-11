POTSDAM — Free COVID-19 mass testing sites are opening to the general public at SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton.
SUNY Potsdam’s site will be able to perform 300 tests per day and opens today. SUNY Canton will release more information on its testing site on Wednesday, which is tentatively slated to open on Thursday, according to Greg Kie, its senior media relations manager.
The Potsdam site will be on campus in the old Merritt Hall gym, 44 Pierrepont Ave., and run by Quadrant Biosciences. They will offer 250 tests by appointment with another 50 for walk-ins every day. Testing will be free of charge for both insured and uninsured people. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
The tests are mouth swab PCR tests instead of a deep nasal swab. Results will be returned 24 to 48 hours later by email. Anyone seeking a test by appointment has to first create a free account at https://quadrantbiosciences.com/covidtesting on the Quadrant Biosciences website.
“It’s very convenient, painless, and they offer a high degree of accuracy,” according to Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke, SUNY Potsdam’s director of public relations.
Masks are required inside the testing site. One hour before testing, do not brush your teeth or use mouthwash. A half hour before testing, do not eat or drink anything (including gum, mints, lozenges, etc.) and do not smoke, vape or use smokeless tobacco products.
To get to the testing site, go on campus via Pierrepont Avenue/state Route 56, and turn onto Barrington Avenue. There will be signs directing to turn onto Lake Placid Drive to find Merritt Hall.
Merritt Hall is directly across from the Sara M. Snell Music Theater at The Crane School of Music. The entrance for the clinic will be the glass doors facing Lake Placid Drive, between Merritt Hall and Kellas Hall.
Parking will be available in Lot 14, directly behind Merritt Hall. Overflow parking is also available in Lot 6, adjacent to Snell Theater and the Performing Arts Center.
