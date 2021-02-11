Nurses hand an information pamphlet to a patient at the Samaritan COVID-19 testing site in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Health Center announced Thursday that the COVID-19 testing site at the Maple Ridge Center will be closed Friday due to anticipated cold and windy weather.

The clinic was last closed Jan. 29 for the same reason.

In their January board meeting, Lewis County Health System officials discussed the need to find a different site for the testing clinic as propane heaters cannot safely be used in the building and the plastic curtains were causing scratches on some cars passing through for testing.

The Maple Ridge testing site is expected to resume its regular schedule Monday.

