CANTON — For the fourth day in a row, the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday. The total number of confirmed positive cases remains at 194.
There are four people hospitalized with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and 155 people have recovered and have been removed from isolation.
The death toll in St. Lawrence County remains at two and 4,161 people have been tested in the county, according to the state Department of Health.
People with symptoms should contact their health provider or one of the several hotlines established in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health System and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Testing is by appointment only. People who believe they need testing should call the numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.:
— St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
— Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
— St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448
The Ogdensburg Respiratory Clinic is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; the Canton Respiratory Clinic is open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and the Nursing Advice Hotline is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
To make an appointment at either respiratory clinic location, call the Nursing Hotline at 315-713-6655.
