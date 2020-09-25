WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Friday, but the number of confirmed cases in the county has dropped by one due to an incorrectly filed address. The total is now at 262.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus rose by two to 249.
There are 11 people in mandatory isolation and one person is hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 12 known active cases of the disease in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested is now at 20,499, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily press release update, and 20,237 results have been returned negative.
There are 291 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic traveler) and 95 people in mandatory quarantine.
