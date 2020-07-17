WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 145.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus has risen by one to 107.
There are 37 people in mandatory isolation and one person is hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 38 known active cases of the disease left in the county.
To date, 9,680 people have been tested with 9,535 negative results, not including the 427 tests conducted in partnership with the NYS Department of Health in Clayton on Friday. Results from those tests are expected early next week.
“With today’s proactive testing approach to any remaining cases that might be linked to this past 4th of July weekend gatherings, we will have gone a long way to seize control of this unfortunate public health situation,” said county administrator Robert Hagemann in his daily briefing. “While we might see a measurable increase in reporting for a day or two
next week, we should no longer see daily averages continuing as has been the case this past week.”
There are 151 people in precautionary quarantine and 156 people in mandatory quarantine.
