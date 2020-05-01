WATERTOWN — For six days in a row now, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County remains at 60.
The number of people having recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus has risen by two for a total of 53.
There are three people hospitalized with the disease and four people remain in mandatory isolation.
To date, 1,505 people have been tested in the county with 1,445 negative results.
There are 40 people in precautionary quarantine and 40 people in mandatory quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.