WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Friday, leaving the county’s total number of confirmed cases at 75.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus also remain steady at 69. The county previously reported 70 recoveries, but on Thursday, a Samaritan Keep Home employee who tested positive May 13 for COVID-19 and subsequently tested negative has again tested positive.
There are four people in mandatory isolation and two people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in six known active cases of the disease left in the county.
To date, 5,324 people have been tested with 5,249 negative results. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily press release update.
There are 92 people in precautionary quarantine and 29 people in mandatory quarantine.
