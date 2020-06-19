LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Public Health Department confirmed the 29th infection of a county resident with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.
According to information provided by the county public health department, the person whose test came back positive is now in isolation at home and is asymptomatic. The case was identified through general testing.
One more person was also reported as recovered leaving two people in isolation with 54 people in precautionary quarantine.
Since the first positive test for the virus in the county came back on March 28, 3,465 tests have been conducted, although many of those tests were on the same group of people through the mandatory twice-per-week nursing home staff testing.
Of that total, 3,427 came back with negative results and nine results are still pending.
