LOWVILLE — There are now 23 people in Lewis County who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease as another positive test result was added Thursday afternoon.
According to the daily news release, Public Health Director Ashley Waite said the case is the result of an “out of county exposure” identified through the investigation that follows every positive test result.
Mrs. Waite confirmed that this person exhibited symptoms and was not part of the testing of essential workers that continues in the county.
There are now nine people fighting the disease in isolation and 76 under quarantine.
Fourteen of the 23 people who have tested positive have recovered.
As of Friday morning, of the 1,541 tests that have been conducted, 1,486 have come back negative. There are 32 results still pending.
