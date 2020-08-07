LOWVILLE — Lewis County confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Friday, leaving the county’s total number of confirmed cases at 49.
Forty-six of the county’s total number of reported cases have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the county’s public health department. Three people remain in isolation fighting the disease.
A total of 84 people remain in quarantine.
To date, 6,372 tests have been performed on 3,704 total individuals in the county. There have been 6,318 negative results and five results still pending.
