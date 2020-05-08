LOWVILLE — Another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Lewis County.
The latest confirmation was reported on Friday morning in county Public Health Director Ashley Waite’s morning update email, bringing the total to 13 confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Mrs. Waite said the person who tested positive is in isolation at home and was not part of the testing required by the state Department of Health of all nursing home patients and staff members that has been in process for the past two days.
In addition to the two people fighting the disease in isolation, there are 19 people in precautionary quarantine.
Of the 564 county residents that have been tested, 484 came back negative and 67 results are still pending.
The first 11 people who had COVID-19 in the county have recovered.
The county had gone 15 days without any new people confirmed with the disease until the two new cases this week.
