CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the county Friday.
Since March 25, there have been 183 confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus reported.
There are four people being treated in the hospital with the disease.
Of the 183 confirmed cases, 109 have recovered and have been released from isolation.
Two county residents have died from COVID-19-related complications.
The state Department of Health reports 1,983 people have been tested in St. Lawrence County.
Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Testing is by appointment only. People who believe they need testing should call the numbers below between 8 a.m and 4 p.m.:
— St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
— Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
— St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448
The county public health department states in its press release that the county has not reached its peak and urged all residents to continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and stay six feet away from others when venturing out for groceries, medical care or work, wash hands with soap for 20 seconds often and clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.