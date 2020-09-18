CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department on Friday reported no new cases of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases reported since March 25 remains at 314.
A total of 297 people have been released from isolation after recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and four people have died as a result of the virus in St. Lawrence County.
There are 13 active case of COVID-19 in the county being tracked by the county public health department. There is one case hospitalized.
The state Department of Health reports that 53,403 people in the county have been tested.
