OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Friday, May 14, that 20 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 7,927. There are currently 158 active positive cases.
The Centers for Disease Control updated its mask guidance yesterday to allow those who are fully vaccinated to participate in both indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask, with some exceptions including public transportation and crowded settings.
Across the state, including Oswego County, the mask protocol remains unchanged while New York State and the state’s Department of Health review the guidance and the science behind it.
“This is standard procedure we have seen for other updates, such as the expansion of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “I would urge the State to move quickly in their review and adopt the CDC’s newest mask guidance. Eliminating the mask burden for vaccinated people is a great step forward in getting us all get back to ‘normal.’”
Oswego County continues to urge residents to get their COVID-19 vaccination. “The vaccines are safe and effective,” said Huang. “They prevent severe symptoms, hospitalizations and death. Local data show us this.”
He continued, “In Oswego County, more than 55% of those aged 18 years and over have had at least one shot and more than 77% of those over age 65 are fully vaccinated. Now, we are seeing more positive cases among those under age 18. Currently 21% of the positive reports have come from this age group compared to only 11% four months ago. This is because the vaccine is working among adults in the community.
“Help protect yourself and your family by getting vaccinated,” he added. “If you still have questions or concerns about the vaccines, call your doctor or the County’s COVID-19 Hotline. We are all here to help.”
Residents are urged to continue wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and washing their hands frequently, regardless of their vaccine status.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. May 14.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 158
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 213,146
Total - of negative results: 202,441
Total - of positive cases: 7,927
Total - of positive cases released: 7,679
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 90
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 467
The Health Department is offering another mini-clinic tomorrow, May 15, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton. Appointments are still available. The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose, will be administered. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
The link to register for the clinic is posted on the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine page. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is open from 8:30 am. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to help people make appointments. Call 315-349-3330.
Be sure to check back if the clinic looks like it doesn’t have any appointments available. Appointments may become available if other people cancel or re-schedule theirs.
All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have proof of age to receive their shot. This includes a drivers’ license, birth certificate, passport or school ID. Those without an appointment and proof of age will not be vaccinated.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet in making appointments. Call 315-349-3484 for assistance.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be active across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “As restrictions continue to be lifted, I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
