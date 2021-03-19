OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Friday, March 19, that 24 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 6,710. There are currently 167 active positive cases.
Although new positive daily case counts have fluctuated recently, Oswego County has also received more COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the past few weeks.
“This is good news as New York State is opening up eligibility for residents,” said Huang. “Last week, people aged 60 and older became eligible and this week, public-facing government and public employees, not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services and essential in-person public-facing building service workers all became eligible to receive the vaccine.
“We still have appointments available for our COVID-19 vaccine clinic tomorrow,” he continued. “We will be administering first doses of the Moderna vaccine, which will require follow-up with a second shot on Saturday, April 17.”
The Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillar Dr., Fulton. Go to https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BDD088489A8C055EE0530A6C7C16E674 for online registration.
Those eligible must fall into the 1A or 1B public-facing essential worker group, or be age 60 or over, or have underlying health conditions. For information on eligibility requirements, visit the New York State “Am I Eligible” website at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
Attendees must have an appointment and bring proof of eligibility at the time of vaccination. Acceptable proof includes pay stubs, work ID, a letter from health care provider and proof of age. Those without an appointment and proof of eligibility will not be vaccinated.
Free transportation is also available to vaccination and testing sites as a service of Oswego County government and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For details or to schedule a ride call 315-598-1514.
“Let’s not forget that the virus is still active in our area,” Huang added. “We must maintain our protection practices and not become complacent as we build our community’s herd immunity. I urge residents to continue wearing a face mask, social distancing, washing their hands frequently and avoiding non-essential gatherings.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. March 19.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 167
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 165,268
Total - of negative results: 156,187
Total - of positive cases: 6,710
Total - of positive cases released: 6,454
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 89
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 370
The Oswego County Health Department is administering vaccines weekly to eligible people based on NYS Department of Health guidelines. In order to be eligible, residents must fall into the 1A or 1B public-facing essential worker group, or be age 60 or over, or have underlying health conditions. For additional information on eligibility requirements, visit the New York State “Am I Eligible” website at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
“We are happy that so many in our community are interested in being vaccinated to help end this pandemic,” said Huang. “Demand for the vaccine remains high and appointments fill quickly. We ask residents to please be patient and check back often as additional appointments become available each week.”
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.