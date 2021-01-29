OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Friday, Jan. 29, that 39 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,635.
With the recent downtrend of positive cases in the daily reporting, Huang reminded residents to remain diligent in their preventative measures to prevent the spread of the virus. “We must not become complacent. I urge our residents to continue wearing a face mask, social distancing, washing their hands frequently and avoiding non-essential gatherings.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup added, “Our County Health Department and our health care partners in the community are doing their very best to get people vaccinated. Unfortunately, we have no control on the supply of vaccine. We can, however, help people get to their COVID-19 testing or vaccination appointments if they are having transportation issues. We are partnering with Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. to provide this free transportation to our residents.”
The Oswego County Health Department is also collaborating with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid testing to various locations around the county. The first stop for the mobile unit will be at the Cayuga Community College campus, 11 River Glen Dr., Fulton. It runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Registration is required. Go to https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=B9F8B497FE8A01ECE0530A6C7C16F2C4.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Jan. 29.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 131,389
Total - of positive cases: 5,635
Total - of positive cases released: 5,065
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 82
Total - of positive cases active: 488
Total - of negative results: 123,815
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,165
The Oswego County Health Department is administering vaccines to eligible groups in the most efficient way possible. For details, please go to the New York State phased distribution guidelines at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine-phase-1a---phase-1b.
“It is wonderful to know that many of our community members are anxious for this vaccine and we share in the enthusiasm for taking this next step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Huang. “Currently in New York State, requests for vaccine far outnumber available vaccine and we continue to ask for patience as we work through this process together. As vaccine becomes available in Oswego County for eligible groups, we will notify appropriate employers of scheduled clinics. Inconsistent vaccine supply makes vaccine clinic planning difficult, and the small amount of vaccine supply that Oswego County has received is not enough to meet Phase 1a and 1b groups, and our senior citizens’ needs.”
The state has a wide network of vaccine dispensers. Hospitals have been charged with vaccinating doctors, nurses and medical workers. Local health departments are charged with vaccinating essential workers identified as part of Phase 1b — first responders, educators and more.
Local pharmacies are charged with vaccinating those aged 65 and older. In Oswego County, these pharmacies include Kinney Drugs in Oswego, Mexico, Fulton and Pulaski, and Wayne Drugs A Health Mart Pharmacy in Oswego. Please do not call the local pharmacies for appointments. Appointments must be made online and may not be available for several weeks. Please visit https://www.kinneydrugs.com/locations/appointments/NY/ or https://stores.healthmart.com/waynepharmacy/stores.aspx to schedule an appointment.
People aged 65 and over who need assistance may also call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 for help navigating the internet in making appointments.
Eligibility determination and a list of nearby providers where appointments can be scheduled are available through New York’s “Am I Eligible?” app at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or by calling the New York State Vaccination Hotline, 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829).
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to take action and do their part to stop the spread of this disease,” he said. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and, most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
