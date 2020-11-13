OSWEGO — Jiancheng Huang, County Public Health director, said Friday, Nov. 13, that 51 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in Oswego County to 1,106. This is a new daily record in Oswego County.
Huang said local public, non-profit and private health care providers are stepping up to address the challenge and have increased COVID-19 testing capabilities in the county.
Oswego Health has expanded its testing schedule for helping critically needed COVID-19 testing capacities; Connext Care continues to work with many school districts to protect the school population; and Pulaski Urgent Care is doing its best to serve residents in the “north country.”
County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup urges every business, resident and institution to do their part to curtail the COVID-19 surge by following state and county regulations. “We must continue to take personal responsibility and help prevent the spread of the disease, so that we can avoid additional restrictions and future shutdowns,” said Chairman Weatherup.
As of 3 p.m. Nov. 13, the health department reported:
- Total - of tests conducted: 70,025
- Total - of positive cases: 1,106
- Total - of positive cases released: 841
- Total COVID-related deaths: 5
- Total - of positive cases active: 260
- Total - of negative results: 68,716
- Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 695
A large number of cases in Oswego County are being spread among household members.
Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg emphasizes, “If you are sick, it is important that you stay home and isolate yourself from other household members. Those who are sick should sleep alone in a separate room, designate a separate bathroom for their use, or disinfect the bathroom after each use. Wash your hands frequently, cover your coughs and sneezes, wear a mask if you must be in common areas of the household, and keep six feet apart whenever possible.”
Supervising Public Health Nurse Jodi Martin said the holidays need to be celebrated differently this year.
“Make plans to celebrate with only your household members,” said Martin. “Even small gatherings of families from out of town or other households could lead to the spread of COVID-19.”
