OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Friday, Jan. 8, that 84 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 4,318.
The COVID-19 vaccine is becoming available, on a limited scale, through the New York State Vaccination Program. The state’s Department of Health has set strict schedules for priority groups to be vaccinated and Oswego Health and the Oswego County Health Department are executing vaccinations according to that guidance.
Huang assured residents that all emergency response workers are currently being vaccinated. “This includes out-patient health care workers, public health staff, dentists, diagnostic and treatment center staff, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech therapists, hospice and home care workers, residents of nursing homes and staff of skilled nursing facilities and adult care facilities,” he explained. “The next priority group, which will include residents aged 75 and older and essential workers (as defined by NYSDOH) will become eligible around Feb. 1.
“Given the priority groups established by New York State and the 15 to 20 minutes of post-injection observation recommended by the CDC, the health department cannot operate clinics on a ‘walk-in’ or ‘drive-thru’ basis,” Huang said, “As we’ve stated before, this process will take several months. We will continue to keep you informed when the vaccine is made available within the New York State guidelines.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Jan. 8.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 112,356
Total - of positive cases: 4,318
Total - of positive cases released: 3,199
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 51
Total - of positive cases active: 1,068
Total - of negative results: 106,537
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,666
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminds residents to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. “It will take time to get most of the population vaccinated,” he said. “Until then, I urge residents to be vigilant in their protection practices and follow all COVID-19 protocols. Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and — most importantly — avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Locations of potential public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.