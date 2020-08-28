CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department on Friday reported two new case of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases reported since March 25 is at 269.
A total of 259 people have been released from isolation after recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and four people have died as a result of the virus in St. Lawrence County.
There are six active case of COVID-19 in the county being tracked by the county public health department.
The state Department of Health reports that 41,317 people in the county have been tested.
St. Lawrence County colleges have begun reporting COVID -19 cases and testing totals.
Positive cases will be reported in St. Lawrence County but there may be some lag reports due to the New York state reporting system.
SUNY Canton has conducted 579 tests with one positiveresult.
Clarkson University has conducted 3,130 tests with two positive results.
St. Lawrence University has conducted 2,133 tests with two positive results
SUNY Potsdam has conducted 1,389 tests with no positive results.
