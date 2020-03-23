CANTON — The members of the St. Lawrence County Funeral Directors Association is continuously monitoring the COVID-19 crisis and the response by New York State.
In its most recent guidance the state Department of Health, has ruled that visitations, viewings and funerals are considered non-essential events as set forth by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Executive Action on March 19. The Department of Health has said that all burials or cremations should occur as soon as possible and that memorial services should be held at a later date.
Funeral homes are considered essential workers and funeral homes will remain fully staffed when needed.
Those with questions or concerns regarding these latest guidelines and restrictions, are encouraged by the funeral directors association to contact the local funeral home of choice for further guidance and options.
