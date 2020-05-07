LOWVILLE — Lewis County is seeking employees willing to volunteer for a 12-week furlough to help offset the anticipated $5 million revenue shortfall in the county’s budget due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Board of Legislators unanimously approved the move after an extended executive session during their May board meeting Tuesday evening.
County Manager Ryan Piche began contacting staff in all except the five departments that are either already at low staffing levels, including Corrections and the Department of Social Services, and those that are essential for managing the pandemic — Public Health and Emergency Management. The Road Patrol in the Sheriff’s jurisdiction is also not included.
According to information Mr. Piche provided the legislators prior to the meeting, volunteers will be eligible for state unemployment payments, 50 percent of which the county will be responsible for paying up to $252 per person every week.
Volunteers will also be eligible to receive $600 weekly through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Program and will remain in the county’s insurance and retirement programs.
The county is seeking 26 people for the furlough across all departments to save the county about $139,000 between May 18 and July 31, Mr. Piche said. The gross amount saved on salaries is anticipated to be higher, although state and federal reimbursements during that time will be lost, decreasing the net savings.
Discussions about the rollout with the Civil Service Employees Association, the employees’ union, were held before county workers were contacted.
“The CSEA was positive and ready to work with us,” Mr. Piche said, but noted a memo of understanding would need to be signed with the union before the program could begin.
If there are not enough volunteers, a suggestion was made that employees in their first six months with the county — and therefore still on probation and not protected by the union — could be put on furlough involuntarily, but Mr. Piche said that is not likely to happen.
“I doubt they (the legislators) would be willing to do that at this point. I am not willing to do that at this point,” he said via email.
Health System Employees, although part of the county system, are not eligible to volunteer, nor are salaried department heads who will be expected to take on extra duties as needed.
A second cost saving measure, the Shared Work Program, was also floated to the board and could save the county about $177,000 over the 12-week period.
In this program, the workforce in each department would be split into groups with similar job duties and those units would have their hours cut between 20 and 60 percent weekly as determined by the head of the department based on the work to be done.
For example, the people in a particular unit may work a full 40 hours one week because they have a specific project to complete, but then go down to fewer hours the next week because there’s less to do.
Employees would be eligible for state unemployment for the hours they are cut, Mr. Piche said, but the county wouldn’t have to contribute. They would also be able to apply for the $600 weekly pandemic unemployment.
“The downfall with this program is that it creates a large administrative burden. Each employee has to be recertified by the Department of Labor each week. This will be a lot of paperwork for our department heads and for the Human Resources Department,” Mr. Piche warned legislators in the information he provided them.
No decision was made on the shared work program as it may be affected by the outcome of the voluntary furlough program.
In a show of solidarity, the board also unanimously agreed to take a 10 percent pay cut during the 12-week furlough period after they returned from executive session, which will save between $2,000 and $3,000.
This article has been amended to correct the amount of money the county will save by the decrease in legislators’ salaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.