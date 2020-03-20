Gardening workshops to be held online

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 62F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.