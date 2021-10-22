DEXTER — General Brown Central School District announced Thursday night that it will do remote-only learning today “due to lack of staffing.”
The announcement on the district’s website did not specify which areas of staffing are affected, but districts across the north country are wrestling with shortages of bus drivers and substitute teachers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district’s message said that in-person instruction is expected to resume Monday.
