WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is pushing to create a pandemic response training program in academic medical centers across the country.
On Wednesday, Sen. Gillibrand announced the bipartisan COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Act, which would provide $500 million, including $10 million for at least 10 academic medical centers.
The funding would first be used to lead active response efforts to COVID-19, then to prepare for future pandemics.
“The Omicron variant and the recent news that cases of the variant have been confirmed in New York, are a reminder that COVID is not over and that tackling pandemics and public health challenges is — and will be — an ongoing effort,” Sen. Gillibrand said in a statement announcing the legislation.
As viruses evolve, she said, it remains important for scientific understanding of them to keep pace, in part by monitoring new variants and understanding the impacts of “long-haul COVID,” in which people infected by the virus retain symptoms for months, even after testing negative for the active virus.
The legislation the senator is spearheading now would allow the Department of Health and Human Services to award grants, contracts and cooperative agreements with academic institutions, financing research into everything from patient care to mental health care for medical workers working through the pandemic. It would also finance research into the nation’s public health framework, to prepare it to withstand potential future pandemics, and invest in future vaccine research.
The legislation is written to direct these research programs and investments to take into consideration the challenges of delivering health care to rural communities and the challenges faced by minority groups.
“The bill would direct centers to examine health disparities, such as those faced by rural communities, and best practices for promoting health equity as well as provide technical assistance to support pandemic response in rural areas,” a release issued by Sen. Gillibrand’s office reads.
The legislation has the support of Republican and Democrat senators and congresspeople, as well as the endorsements of the AARP, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Associated Medical Schools of New York, various public and private academic health centers around the nation and the State University of New York.
