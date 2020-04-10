BATAVIA — Just about two weeks after local golf courses reopened amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, all New York State courses have been forced to close due to a revised order handed out by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday.
Under the new executive order, under Section 13, golf courses are termed ‘not essential’ for the first time, along with playgrounds and other areas of congregation where social distancing cannot be abided.
Previously, courses in New York were allowed to remain open under the instruction that they must implement all U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state-mandated guidelines, and promote safe, social distancing.
The order that shuts down all nonessential businesses will remain in effect until at least April 29.
Nothing like shuttering more and more of the economy...
