GOUVERNEUR — An extension of fully remote instruction is now in place for Gouverneur Central School District until Jan. 4, the district announced Thursday afternoon.
Superintendent Lauren F. French said the decision has been made in consultation with district administrators and the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department and is based on a steady figure of employees in quarantine.
The district ended last week with 31 people either testing positive for the novel coronavirus or in quarantine, Mrs. French said. Several of those people have been cleared from quarantine, she said, but the total is back up to 29 as of Thursday.
In a 24-hour period, from 1:45 p.m. Wednesday to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, seven district employees were added to the quarantine list.
“This decision, while not an easy one to make, is at least consistent with what we’ve been trying to do, which is keep people safe,” Mrs. French said.
Gouverneur Central’s surge in cases and quarantines began in October, when the district announced a three-day closure and a subsequent closure through Nov. 30.
Over the last month and a half, a total of 20 district cases have been logged, four on-site teachers, two off-site teachers and 14 off-site students, according to the state’s online COVID-19 Report Card, last updated Wednesday. The Report Card reflects one elementary school teacher, one elementary student and one high school teacher having tested positive in the last seven days.
The current “bump” in cases and potential exposures, Mrs. French said during a live stream on the district’s Facebook page, follows Thanksgiving weekend and has impacted child care providers and other areas of employment in Gouverneur.
Of the county’s 332 currently active cases, the county Public Health Department reports seven cases are active in the town of Gouverneur, and six are active in neighboring Fowler as of noon Wednesday.
Students attending BOCES programs at the Southwest Career and Technical Center in Gouverneur, and the Agricultural Studies Academy in Canton, will continue to be bused for in-person instruction, as no exposures have been identified among program staff or students, Mrs. French said.
Meal pick-up for district families will continue from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.
A reopening decision will be discussed as the Jan. 4 date approaches, after the district’s scheduled winter break from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3. Reopening will not be feasible, Mrs. French said, “until we can get better control or a handle on this virus in this community.”
Mrs. French urged community members to practice frequent and thorough hand washing, stay masked, stay distanced and stay local.
“Our behavior over Christmas break will certainly indicate our ability to open safely in January,” she said.
