GOUVERNEUR — Two St. Lawrence County school districts announced Tuesday night that each will be moving to a remote learning model after positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the district communities.
Gouverneur Central School District will move to a remote learning model for an undisclosed amount of time, and Hermon DeKalb will make the same move for the next two days. Gouverneur had already implemented virtual instruction at the beginning of the week for elementary, middle and high school students through Wednesday.
Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Gouverneur Central School District Superintendent Lauren F. French went live on the district’s Facebook page to make the announcement. It’s unclear how long the district will be going remote for, but a community member and WWNY-TV, also known as 7 News, reported the district will be going remote until Nov. 30. The GCSD Wildcats Facebook page responded to a comment on Tuesday night’s video asking “Why so long?” The district page responded saying that due to the nature of infection, if someone doesn’t develop COVID-related symptoms until later from this exposure, the district will need to “start the clock all over again. This takes that into account so that we don’t return for 1 or 2 days and then go back to remote.”
Mrs. French also announced a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. She confirmed several of the staff member’s family members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as well. It’s unclear which building the staff member works in, and the positive case is not reflected on the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online coronavirus tracker.
There are currently eight staff members who have been required to quarantine, as well as eight students, Mrs. French said.
Mrs. French went on to say there’s a student, although it’s unclear what school the student attends, who she’s “very concerned” about as the student’s family members have tested positive for the virus. The student was in attendance at one the buildings all of last week, specifically Wednesday, Thursday and Friday when the student could have been infectious, she said. The student’s teacher has already been alerted of the potential positive case and requested the teacher get tested.
“It’s our desire to act aggressively to keep our scholars safe,” Mrs. French said during Tuesday night’s Facebook Live video.
With more than 1,500 students and about 300 district employees, “it’s important that when we know things we act on them,” she added.
As a result of the school closure, no extra curricular or athletic programs will be taking place. But Wednesday’s food program will continue as normal.
St. James Parochial School, a Catholic elementary school in Gouverneur, will continue to operate as normal, Mrs. French said.
It was also announced Tuesday night via Facebook post that Hermon DeKalb Central School District — about 15 miles north of Gouverneur — will be moving to an online learning model for the next two days — Wednesday and Thursday. The move comes as the district was notified of a positive COVID cases in the elementary school.
The district was contacted by Public Health saying officials would be unable to complete contact tracing Tuesday night in time for school Wednesday.
High school students will continue to follow their class schedule, the post reads. Students should check their email and their Google Classroom for class assignments, and elementary students will have their work posted for them in Google Classroom.
Students who attend special education programs at either Potsdam, Edwards-Knox, Canton, Ogdensburg or Heuvelton will still attend school, the post reads.
The district will have two food distribution times on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, and again from 5 to 6 p.m. Please call ahead and speak with Christina Germano, elementary counselor, or send the district a Facebook message so food can be ready for your family. If you are unable to call ahead, please come and food will be put together for you while you wait, the post reads.
The positive case at Hermon DeKalb was also not reflected on the COVID-19 Report Card tracker as of Tuesday night.
