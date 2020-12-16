GOUVERNEUR — More than a dozen staff members at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, according to corrections officers’ union president.
New York State Corrections Officers Benevolent Association President Michael B. Powers said Tuesday that 16 staff members tested positive at the state prison and about 40 were in quarantine.
State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesman Thomas Mailey did not confirm if any staffers tested positive, or are in quarantine, as has been the agency’s policy out of security concerns. He did note that none of the facility’s inmates currently have the virus, and no tests are pending.
“Throughout the pandemic, the Department has worked in consultation with the NYS Department of Health, following facts and science, as the entire incarcerated population was tested for COVID-19,” Mr. Mailey wrote in an email.
According to data available on the DOCCS website, as of Monday, two inmates at the correctional facility have tested positive at some point since the beginning of the pandemic. The same data notes that both have recovered.
The continued surge in cases in general, as well as new positives at the Gouverneur facility, has led Mr. Powers to renew calls that DOCCS temporarily halt all nonessential visitations and transportation of inmates between facilities.
Last month, Mr. Powers issued a plea directed to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision saying that “immediate steps” are necessary to curb spread among prison employees and the state’s incarcerated population.
An Ogdensburg resident and city councilor, Mr. Powers tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March, and for more than two weeks he fought sporadic coughing fits, chest tightness and fevers spiking at nearly 107 degrees. He maintained constant communication with his physician and was hospitalized in April.
“We’re just asking for them to pause it until the curve comes down again,” Mr. Powers said Tuesday of his renewed plea. “Science has proven, and the methods the governor instituted back in the spring was apparently effective at the time, and now they’re not doing the things that we think should be done.”
With health protocols becoming routine during spring and summer peaks of the ongoing pandemic, limited visitation at state prisons resumed in August, after a nearly five-month suspension.
Visitation is currently halted at the Auburn, Attica and Cayuga correctional facilities, according to the statement from Mr. Mailey.
Times reporter Ellis Giacomelli contributed to this report.
