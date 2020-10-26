GOUVERNEUR — Fully-remote instruction for elementary, middle and high school students at Gouverneur Central School District will continue through at least Wednesday, as local COVID-19 cases are monitored.
Over the weekend, the district announced remote instruction would begin Monday, after learning a local individual who tested positive for the novel coronavirus had indirect contact with a school district employee and a second individual had direct contact with an employee.
The state’s COVID-19 Report Card, which tracks cases at K-12 schools, indicates zero Gouverneur student or staff positives, but as of Friday, one lab-reported positive is logged based on that individual’s residential address. Lab-reported data, according to the state Report Card database, “is matched to the school district within which an individual lives.” But those individuals, age 5 to 17, may be home schooled, or attend a private or charter school.
School district previously closed schools Friday, Oct. 9, to await pending test results, which had not been returned within 48 hours, the latest state-issued wait period for school districts before a temporary closure is required.
Regular transportation plans and schedules will continue for Gouverneur students attending BOCES special education programs and Career and Technical Education programs.
The district plans to re-evaluate local cases Wednesday, and more information will be provided at that time.
