GOUVERNEUR — In a Facebook post late Tuesday evening, the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair announced that the 2020 installation of the event is canceled.
The fair was originally scheduled to run from August 4-9, 2020.
“Well, we held out as long as we could,” the post read, “but regrettably the Board had to make the tough decision to cancel…”
“Given the uncertainty of the wave of the pandemic, along with what safety metrics will be required by Public Health at the time of our event, we feel this is the best decision for the health and safety of our supporters, volunteers and the North Country,” the post read.
As a result of the cancellation, all events scheduled for this year’s fair are postponed until 2021.
The Lonestar Concert will be rescheduled for Tuesday night of the 2021 installation of the fair, the post read.
“For those that have purchased tickets, your seats are still good for 2021. If you would prefer a refund please contact us. Same reserved seating can’t be guaranteed if re-purchased next year,” the post read.
The fair stated in the social media post that the board is checking on the possibility of still holding the NYS Sire Stakes and some limited youth exhibits.
“This has certainly been an unprecedented year so far,” the post read. “Hopefully, things will be back to normal soon. We appreciate everyone’s support and we look forward to seeing all of you at the 2021 Fair!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.