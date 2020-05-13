North country increases testing, inches closer to reopening The north country is closing in on meeting seven different criteria that would allow the reg…

WATERTOWN — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, speaking at Jefferson Community College Wednesday morning, said the north country has met all the parameters to reopen businesses starting Friday.

The region needed 30 per 1,000 residents tested for COVID-19 each month. The requirement is to reach 419 tests per day, and the region met that goal today with 454 tests per day.

For the first criteria point, which is a 14-day decline in hospitalizations OR under 15 new hospitalizations on a three-day average, the north country logs 19/3.

The region logs 7/1 average for the second criteria point, which is a 14-day decline in hospital deaths OR fewer than five deaths on a three-day average.

New hospitalizations under two per 100,000 residents on a three-day rolling average is at 0.16 percent.

The region has 52 percent of its hospital beds available, meeting and exceeding the 30 percent requirement. Hospitals also have 68 percent of its ICU beds, meeting and exceeding the 30 percent requirement.

The region has also met the requirement of having 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents in the region.

The state closed down all nonessential businesses under the New York State on PAUSE executive order after the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.