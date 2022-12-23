WATERTOWN — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul declared a state of emergency for all of the state in advance of a significant storm.
“With Mother Nature throwing everything she has at us this weekend, I encourage New Yorkers who are considering travelling for the holidays to do so before Friday or after Sunday to stay safe,” Gov. Hochul said in a news release Thursday. “Our agencies are well prepared, coordinated and ready to deploy assets and equipment if needed to respond to the storm. We want all New Yorkers to get where they need to go safely to celebrate the holidays with loved ones.”
A full commercial vehicle ban has been issued beginning at 6 a.m. Friday on the Thruway between exit 46 (Rochester-Corning) and the Pennsylvania border.
The governor also urged those who are traveling to leave on Thursday or wait until after Christmas, due to what is described as anticipated “dangerous” roads on Friday and Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a blizzard warning for Jefferson County which begins at 1 p.m. today, and expires at 1 p.m. Sunday.
A no-unnecessary travel advisory has also been issued from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office beginning at 1 p.m. today for the county.
High wind and lakeshore flood warnings began at 7 p.m. Thursday and run until this afternoon, with winds gusting as high as 60 mph expected tonight.
Rain is expected to rapidly switch to snow with temperatures falling sharply into the teens and single digits resulting in a flash freeze on Friday afternoon, with blizzard conditions developing late Friday afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning.
“Expect rapidly changing road conditions and reduced visibility,” a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “Whiteout conditions are expected and road conditions are likely to become impassible.”
The no-unnecessary travel advisory will expire at 1 p.m. Sunday, coinciding with the end of the blizzard warning.
