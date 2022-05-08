Hochul tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Kathy Hochul

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hochul made the announcement on Twitter. She said that she is vaccinated and boosted, and is currently asymptomatic.

“Today I tested positive for COVID-19,” Hochul tweeted. “Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week.”

