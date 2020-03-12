WATERTOWN — The North Country Goes Green Irish Festival will not be held this weekend due to growing concerns over the coronavirus as a result of a state ban on gatherings.
The decision to postpone the three-day, 35th Irish festival was made after the state banned all events with gatherings of 500 people or more.
Organizers of the local Irish festival were still planning to host the event at the Dulles State Office Building this weekend.
“We are taking new actions to reduce the density of people across the state. Starting Friday at 5pm, gatherings with 500 people or more will not be permitted in NYS,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo tweeted shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.
Local organizers had stressed that no one in the tri-county area has tested positive for COVID-19, with the closest cases several hours away.
As of Thursday morning, another specimen for a Jefferson County resident was submitted to the Wadsworth Laboratory, Albany, for testing and awaiting results. The person is being self-quarantined until the results come back. Another resident’s test recently came back negative.
The state also has made changes to smaller events and is banning most nursing home visits.
“Additionally, for facilities with an occupancy of 500 or fewer, we are reducing the legal capacity by 50 percent,” Gov. Cuomo tweeted.
